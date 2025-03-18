Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Blur has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,250,648,284.4843984 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.10467483 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $20,265,179.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

