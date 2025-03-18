BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

BCVVF opened at C$7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.84. BOC Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.83 and a twelve month high of C$9.37.

About BOC Aviation

Featured Stories

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

