BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.
BOC Aviation Price Performance
BCVVF opened at C$7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.84. BOC Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.83 and a twelve month high of C$9.37.
About BOC Aviation
