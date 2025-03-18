BOOK OF MEME (BOME) 1-Day Volume Tops $65.94 Million

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $95.55 million and $65.94 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOK OF MEME alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.67 or 1.00326852 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,345.85 or 0.99874669 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,953,187,107 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,953,187,107.939001. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00142641 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $60,118,104.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOK OF MEME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOK OF MEME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.