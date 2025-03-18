Boston Partners Sells 54,300 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 1.41% of Ameriprise Financial worth $726,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $492.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.81 and its 200 day moving average is $519.99. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

