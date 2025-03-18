BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.39), Zacks reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.71. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $45.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on BriaCell Therapeutics from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

