Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

BHF opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.