Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,714 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

