Brooktree Capital Management Acquires 1,389 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

PFE stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

