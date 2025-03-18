Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth about $30,940,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,382,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,630 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 626,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 370,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMBL stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $528.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

