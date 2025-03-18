Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading 14.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) rose 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 487.60 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.16). Approximately 6,013,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 1,414,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.38).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 2,800 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,956 ($15,529.29). 9.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bytes Technology Group
With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.
Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.
