Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $27.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

CWH opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. Camping World has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camping World by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 251,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 11.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Camping World by 96.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

