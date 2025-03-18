Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) is Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its position in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,795 shares during the quarter. Candel Therapeutics accounts for 2.4% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. owned about 2.10% of Candel Therapeutics worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADL stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -1.29. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $97,715.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,059.06. This trade represents a 10.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $103,404.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,823.80. This trade represents a 12.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,529 shares of company stock valued at $313,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

CADL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

