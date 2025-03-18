Carlson Capital Management Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $482.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.16. The company has a market capitalization of $304.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

