CARV (CARV) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

CARV (CARV) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One CARV token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CARV has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. CARV has a total market cap of $65.70 million and $73.64 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.97 or 1.00049745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,704.66 or 1.00009199 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CARV Token Profile

CARV launched on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,090,167 tokens. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official website for CARV is carv.io.

Buying and Selling CARV

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 200,090,167.18 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.34546708 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $124,056,521.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CARV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

