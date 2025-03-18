Cerillion (LON:CER) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,589.90 ($20.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,440 ($18.70). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.70), with a volume of 37,564 shares trading hands.

Cerillion Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,727.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About Cerillion

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

