China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,512,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 3,499,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,284.3 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.