Choate Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Haleon were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Haleon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Haleon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Haleon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

HLN stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

