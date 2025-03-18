Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after buying an additional 2,472,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 2,456,914 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 150,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,226,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,426,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

