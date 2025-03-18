Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.82 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.