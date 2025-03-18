Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,663,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,984,000 after purchasing an additional 222,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

