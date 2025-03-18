Citigroup Increases Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target to $33.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,184. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Archrock has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 5,621.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

