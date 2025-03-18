Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,560 ($85.21) and last traded at GBX 6,540 ($84.95). Approximately 131,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 186,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,420 ($83.39).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,469.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,633.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler by revenue. Our employees make, sell and distribute the world’s most loved drinks brands, serving a consumer population of more than 600 million across 29 markets.

