Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

