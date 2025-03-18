Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,494 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,178,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.