Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,494 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,178,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

