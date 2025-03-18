Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of NVR worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVR by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,208.82 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7,015.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7,662.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8,604.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

