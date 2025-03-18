Comparing JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) & Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) and JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and JATT Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$51.21 million ($89.19) -0.04 JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 1 3.25 JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and JATT Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,330.08%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and JATT Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -5,683.22% -300.44% JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84%

Summary

JATT Acquisition beats Aptose Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About JATT Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

