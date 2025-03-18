Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 195,044 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 302.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,044 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Illumina worth $34,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $129.53.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

