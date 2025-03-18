Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $33,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AON by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 43,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Shares of AON stock opened at $390.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

