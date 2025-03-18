Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,816 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

