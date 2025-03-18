Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,712,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,395 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.98% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending worth $45,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $2,469,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NCDL opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $898.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.43. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

