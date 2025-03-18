Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,632 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 11.03% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $52,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 787,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 165,185 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after purchasing an additional 637,273 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,670,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WINN opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.20. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $28.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

