Counos X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,266.76 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Counos X has a market cap of $1.61 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81,786.46 or 0.99847017 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,308.17 or 0.99263112 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Counos X Coin Profile
Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx.
Counos X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.
