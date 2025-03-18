Counos X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,266.76 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Counos X has a market cap of $1.61 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.

