Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Country Garden Services Price Performance

CTRGF opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. Country Garden Services has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$0.82.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

