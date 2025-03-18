Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
VBR stock opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
