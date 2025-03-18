Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,201,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 83,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

