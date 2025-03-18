Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.