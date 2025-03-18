Critical Comparison: Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) & NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) and Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NV5 Global and Powell Max”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global $941.27 million 1.26 $44.61 million $0.49 37.18 Powell Max $46.62 million 0.11 N/A N/A N/A

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Max.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Powell Max 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NV5 Global and Powell Max, as provided by MarketBeat.

NV5 Global presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.87%. Given NV5 Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Powell Max.

Profitability

This table compares NV5 Global and Powell Max’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global 3.25% 9.34% 6.02% Powell Max N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of NV5 Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of NV5 Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Powell Max on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc. provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services. It is also involved in the construction of highways, bridges and tunnels; development of rail and light rail systems; provision of services related to street and roadway construction; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. In addition, the company provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services, as well as remote sensing services. Further, it offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; climate change and reducing CO2 emissions; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisualsecurity and surveillanceinformation technologydata center services. Additionally, the company provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; radiation exposure and protection, and nuclear safety and industrial hygiene analyses services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

