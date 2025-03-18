crvUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $68.84 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.97 or 1.00049745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,704.66 or 1.00009199 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 68,955,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,955,121 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 69,024,429.1145963. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99887375 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $6,178,052.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

