Curio Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,380 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

