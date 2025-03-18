Curio Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 169 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $171.12 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.77 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.40.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

