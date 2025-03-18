Curio Wealth LLC Takes $45,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $245.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $239.50 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

