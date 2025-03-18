Custos Family Office LLC Buys 13,251 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 281,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,861,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

