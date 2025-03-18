Custos Family Office LLC Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

RTX stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.23.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

