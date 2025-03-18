DATA Communications Management Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:DCMDF)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0176 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
DATA Communications Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCMDF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. DATA Communications Management has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.
About DATA Communications Management
