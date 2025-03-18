Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $25.21. 2,119,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,904,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $862.92 million and a P/E ratio of -159.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -8,482.35%.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

