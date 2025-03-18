Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.92 and last traded at $95.17. Approximately 1,236,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,077,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

