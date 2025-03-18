Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 688,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,112.7 days.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

