Desjardins Lowers Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$2.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRZ. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.45 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$1.71.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

About Transat A.T.

TSE TRZ traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,049. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.12. The firm has a market cap of C$60.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

