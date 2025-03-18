Destra Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Destra Network token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Destra Network has a total market cap of $131.57 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Destra Network has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Destra Network alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,145.20 or 0.99856833 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 999,874,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 999,874,315.1676701 with 974,947,710.13109061 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.14252442 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,629,429.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Destra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Destra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.