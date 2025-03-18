DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 123,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DHI Group Stock Up 11.9 %

DHI Group stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,614.48. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,530. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,450,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,786 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 280,699 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 587,376 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 681,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

